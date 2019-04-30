Cloughjordan’s Olivia Swan wins Ballindenisk International Event, Pony Class

Olivia Swan from Cloughjordan, Tipperary, won her first international event at Ballindenisk on the 8-year-old Rockon Pedro last Easter Sunday.

The combination have had numerous wins and were second in the National Championships 2018.

This is Olivia’s final year in ponies and the 15-year-old is very much hoping to be selected for the European Championships which take place in Poland this August.

Her brother Harry was on the Silver Medal winning team at the European Championships in Bishop Burton last August.

The focus is now on Tattersalls’s International which starts on the May 28. Among Olivia’s many supporters were her parents Charlie and Carol Swan, grandparents Donald and Theresa Swan and maternal grandparents Timmy and Trish Hyde of Camas Park Stud, Cashel.

On Saturday, they had congratulated two of their Westmeath grandchildren, Jodie and Ted O’Leary, on recording a double in Finvoy.