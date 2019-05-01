New early stages dementia support group for South Tipperary on the horizon

A new dementia support group for South Tipperary will be officially launched at Clonmel Town Hall on May 10.

Let’s Talk Tipperary Memory Support Group will offer people in the early stages of dementia (and family/friends) a chance to get together in a social setting to chat, share practical advice, discuss interests and support each other.

Starting May 15, the group will meet every Wednesday between 10am and 12.30pm at Place4u on Morton Street, Clonmel. The meetings will also feature guest speakers who will give short presentations on topics chosen by the group.

“Getting a diagnosis of dementia even where the person may have suspected it can come as a huge shock and can be upsetting for the person and their family,” local dementia nurse specialist Anne Quinn tells TipperaryLive.ie.

“People in the early stages are generally managing well and may not need formal supports, but many consistently say that having somebody to talk to in a similar position to themselves would be very helpful if it were available. Attending a support group is one way of meeting people in a similar position. The value of peer support is recognised as key to adapting to a diagnosis and living well with dementia.”

The Living Well with Dementia service, which is based at the Memory Technology Library on the grounds of South Tipperary General Hospital, is helping to set up the group. “The group will also create a space where people can make connections that can support involvement in community groups, clubs and activities,” Anne continues.

Anne says there are currently 55,000 living with dementia nationwide and that 11 people are diagnosed daily. There are approximately 1,100 with dementia in South Tipperary, a figure expected to rise to 2,087 by the year 2031.

Anyone interested in attending the Let’s Talk Tipperary Memory Support Group is asked to contact Anne/Mary on 087-0550050.