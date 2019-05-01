Line dancing, drama and trad music among Bealtaine Festival events in Carrick-on-Suir this month

Carrick-on-Suir Library and Brewery Lane Theatre are hosting a range of cultural events for Tipperary'S Bealtaine Festival this month.

The festival that celebrates the arts and creativity as we age, kicks off with a line dancing taster class with Ray Cahill in Carrick Library this Friday, May 3 at 11.30am.

A display of craftwork by the Carrick Knitters Group will be in the Library throughout the month of May and an Art Group exhibition will also be staged there from May 27 to 31.

There will be trad music performed by the local RMK trad group at the Library on Wednesday, May 15 from 2pm to 5pm and Carnation Theatre will present Mairead Devlin's War of Independence drama Greyhound on Train there at 2.30pm Wednesday, May 22.

Greyhound on Train is based on real testimonies and explores the brave and fascinating roles of three women in the War of Independence.

The stories include that of Peg Flanagan who ran a café in Dublin which was often visited by the Black and Tans; Brigid Fitzpatrick from Tipperary, who passed on dispatches to senior nationalists and Elizabeth Bloxham from Mayo, writer and recruiter for Cumann na mBan. Major events as seen through their eyes including the general election of 1918, the ambushes at Soloheadbeg and Knocklong 1919 and Bloody Sunday in 1920.

Other Bealtaine events at the Library will be a reading by author Jean Farrell from her book Jean's Journal, a collection of her best articles from her weekly column in the Westmeath Independent newspapers. It takes place on Monday, May 27 at 11.30am.

The screening of the film Farewell to Ireland will also take place at the Library on Friday, May 31 at 3pm to coincide with the Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival. Farewell to Ireland features The Clancy Brothers and Robbie O’Connell recorded live in The Regal Theatre Clonmel. Sing along to Roddy McCorley, Leaving of Liverpool, Holy Ground and many more Clancy favourites.

Brewery Lane Theatre's contribution to the Bealtaine Festival will be the staging of a drama called Fred & Alice on Saturday, May 25 at 8.15pm.

This quirky and funny love story about two mischievous characters from their days in care to independent living will be presented and staged by Callback Theatre.

The theatre will also screen the film, Finding Your Feet, on Tuesday, May 14. Finding your Feet is a comical film starring Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie and Joanna Lumley. Lady Sandra discovers her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend so off she travels to London to her estranged older sister Bif. There she ‘finds her feet’ at a community dance class and an amazing adventure begins.

Advance booking for most of these Bealtaine events is essential. You can do so by contacting Carrick-on-Suir Library at (051) 640591. To book a ticket for Fred & Alice at Brewery Lane contact (086) 127 4736.