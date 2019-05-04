Tipperary farming: Creed urged to stump up €45m funding owed under various schemes

IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy has urged the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to pay out approximately €45m which is owed to farmers in respect of schemes that they applied for in 2018.

Mr Kennedy said that it was unacceptable that this money was being held up at a time when farmers were on their knees and in desperate need of income support.

The makeup of the money owed is as follows:

- Remaining 15% GLAS balancing payment worth over €30m

- Full GLAS payment to 1,500 farmers who have not received any payment for 2018 worth €6m

- Balancing payment for organic farmers worth €2m

- Outstanding KT payments worth €2m

- Balancing payment under the Sheep Welfare Scheme worth €3m

- A small number of outstanding BPS, ANC and BDGP payments worth €2m.

On top of this, there are approximately 800 farmers who have made an application for TAMS, following completion of investment, who are also awaiting payment. This is worth €11.5m.

Mr Kennedy said it was vitally important that all outstanding payments were made without any further delay.

Meanwhile, Mr Kennedy has again reminded farmers that the BPS application date deadline is Wednesday, May 15.

He urged all farmers to ensure that they have their online application in on time.

He also reminded farmers that the Department of Agriculture was holding clinics around the country to assist farmers with their online applications.