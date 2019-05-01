Sport
Roscrea hosts successful Community Games 2019
Finals took place in the CBS field in Roscrea on Monday, April 22
Winners of the girls U/10 100m run. L/R: (first) Lexi Wynne, (second) Lorna Ryan, (third) Aoife Moore
Roscrea Community Games local athletics finals took place in the CBS field in Roscrea on Monday, April 22 starting at 3.30pm, and was widely enjoyed as a great day out for budding local athletes.
The results are as follows:
U/8 60m Girls
1. Lorelai Hayes
2. Ella O’Meara
3. Caoimhe Feeley
U/8 60m Boys
1. Rhys Begley
2. Harlei Loughnane
3. Ashton Moloney
U/10 100m Girls
1. Lexi Wynne
2. Lorna Ryan
3. Aoife Moore
U/10 100m Boys
1. Donal Ryan
2. Kailum O’Meara
3. Christian Nolan
U/12 100m Girls
1. Lily Ann O’Meara
2. Amy Delahunty
3. Annabel Hayes
U/12 100m Boys
1.Brody Lee
2. Oisin O’Shea
3. Calum Mitchell
U/8 80m Girls
1. Lorelai Hayes
2. Ella O’Meara
3. Caoimhe Feeley
U/8 80m Boys
1.Rhys Begley
2. Harlei Loughnane
3. Cody Staunton Doherty
U/16 100m Boys, and
U/16 200m Boys
1. Kyle Dooley
U/10 200m Girls
1. Lorna Ryan
2. Zoe Nash
3. Danni O’Brien
U/10 200m Boys
1. Donal Ryan
2. John Guidera
3. Jack Nash
U/12 600m Girls
1. Amy Delahunty
2. Kaitlin Delahunty
3. Lucy Nash
U/12 600m Boys
1. Darragh Shortt
2. Adam Crampton
3. Daniel Loughnane
U/10 60m Hurdles Girls
1. Aoife Moore
2. Kaela Crampton
3. Nora Molly Carroll
U/10 60m Hurdles Boys
1. Kailum O’Meara
2. Christian Nolan
U/12 Long Puck Boys
1. Liam Dunphy
2. Brody Lee
3. Oisin O’Shea
U/12 Ball Throw Girls
1. Lily Ann O’Meara
2. Aoibhe McAndrew
3. Danni Nash
U/14 Cycling on Grass Girls
1. Aoibhe Kelly
U/14 Javelin Girls
1. Ceola Bergin
U/14 Shot Putt Girls
1. Ceola Bergin
U/16 Discus Boys and U/16 High Jump Boys
1. Killian Bergin
