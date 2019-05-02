Stewards needed for Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light walk 

Stewards needed for Darkness Into Light walk

Carrick-on-Suir's Darkness Into Light Committee urgently requires volunteers to help with stewarding the Darkness Into Light Walk in the town on Saturday, May 11 at 4.15am.

Stewards must be over 16 and any 16-year-old stewards must be accompanied by an adult steward on the night. If you can help out please text (085) 1135122 with your details or contact Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light's Facebook page.

The organisers are also looking for donations of clean glass jars with labels removed. Contact the above number for drop off points for collection.

You can register for the walk by logging onto: www.darknessintolight.ie