Tipperary primary schools battle it out for prestigious annual award

Over one hundred 5th & 6th class pupils from fifteen primary schools attended the annual St. Ailbe’s Primary Schools Science Quiz in April.

The quiz is designed to promote Science as a subject in primary schools and is divided into Saturn and Neptune sections. The Saturn section caters for schools with a larger number of 5th and 6th class students and the Neptune section caters for those schools with a lower number of students. The prizes for both sections are the same with the winning school in each section receiving an engraved glass trophy for the school and a trophy for each member of the team. Each member of the 2nd place team in both sections also receives a trophy. The quiz consists of eight rounds covering Science, Geography, Sport, Anagrams and Maths.

The standard of answering on the night was exceptionally high and right up to the final round it looked as though a tiebreak situation would arise in both sections. In the end Lisvernane N.S. team won the Saturn section with Oola N.S. taking the runners up position. Ayle N.S. took 1st place in the Neptune section with Bansha hot on their heels coming in second place. Other schools vying for winning positions included: Knockavilla, Tankerstown, St. Michael’s GNS, St. Joseph’s Primary School, Upperchurch, Cappawhite, Donohill, Cullen, Mount Bruis, the Monastery and the Gaelscoil.

“St. Ailbe’s Science quiz is now running for an uninterrupted 22 years,” explained St. Ailbe’s Deputy Principal Mr. Kieran O’Dwyer. “I’d like to thank the primary school students, their parents and their teachers for supporting the event year after year.”

Mr. O’Dwyer also praised the St. Ailbe’s 5th year students who hosted the quiz on the evening and the huge turnout of St. Ailbe’s staff that ensured the event ran smoothly to achieve an enjoyable night for every one.