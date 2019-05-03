Tipperary punter bags a small fortune with Punchestown bet

There were joyous scenes in County Tipperary on Wednesday evening as one lucky punter selected a brilliant six consecutive winners on day two of the Punchestown festival at the County Kildare venue.

The punter placed numerous wagers that consisted of a €2 accumulator, €0.30 trebles, €0.20 five-folds and €0.20 four-folds, all amounting to a stake of €12.20 on six horses in Punchestown.

The first horse that started the ball rolling was Musical Slave at a price of 7/1 with Philip Hobbs and Jonjo O’Neill Jr making the journey from the UK worthwhile.

Zero Ten justified favouritism at 5/4 for David and Emmet Mullins, holding off The Big Dog and win by four-and three-quarter lengths.

Mark Walsh was impressive on Elimay for Willie Mullins, adding another winning favourite to the list at odds of 5/2. Thirty-five minutes later, Minella Indo kept the bet alive when landing the Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle Grade 1 at 5/1.

With the €0.30 treble and the €0.20 four-fold bets on the betting slip, the punter was guaranteed something back after the first four winners landed but the punter still had another two races to go for all their bets to click.

The next winner was an emotional one after Kemboy landed the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at 13/8 for Ruby Walsh as moments later the champion jockey announced his retirement.

It was all down to Colreevy in the 6.40 Grade 1 Racing Post flat race for the massive bet to land successfully and he won at 4/1 with an excellent ride from Jamie Codd after losing his whip.

With all six winners obliging for our BoyleSports customer, the total amount they collected from their local Thurles betting shop that evening added up to a whopping €13,041.07 from a stake of €12.20.