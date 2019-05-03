The last hurling championship campaign that Tipperary embarked on under Liam Sheedy's management ended in a blaze of glory at Croke Park in early September nine years ago.

No sooner had the dust settled on that famous triumph, when his team famously halted Kilkenny's drive for five, than the Portoe man announced his departure.

After a few lean years Tipp succeeded in winning another All-Ireland under Michael Ryan in 2016. However there was always a sense within the county that Liam Sheedy had unfinished business as manager, and that if he hadn't stepped down when he did Tipp could have captured elusive back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time since 1965.

Understandably, Sheedy's return to the helm prompted Tipp supporters to start dreaming of a return to the summit.

But before they start to entertain thoughts of climbing the steps of Cork Park, Tipperary must first learn to walk before they can run. They county must become relevant again in the hurling championship, starting with Sunday's opening Munster championship game against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh (4pm).

If it wasn't quite an unmitigated disaster, last year's Munster championship campaign was a major disappointment for the county. A failure to win any of their four games in the round robin series, following defeats by eventual All-Ireland champions Limerick, as well as Clare, and draws against Cork and Waterford meant that Tipp's season ended on June 10.

Since winning the All-Ireland in 2016, Tipp have won just three of nine championship games, as well as being beaten in two National League finals.

Neither do two wins from their last 11 league and championship games offer evidence of a team that's bursting with form or confidence, with a new season only around the corner.

Tipp were last seen in competitive action on March 16 when they were beaten by Dublin in the National League quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Clare and Cork were the only teams they beat in a league campaign that they didn't exactly set alight, and which included defeats by Limerick, Wexford and Kilkenny.

Their supporters are now hoping that the league was an opportunity to blow out the dirty diesel before finding the right gear in the championship.

Tipp have the advantage of approaching this championship as a fresher team than this time last year. In 2018 they went all the way to the league final, which ended in defeat by Kilkenny. And before taking on Limerick in their opening championship game a few rounds of the club championship were played, further sapping the energy of players ahead of four championship games on successive weekends.

By contrast, their league season finished earlier this year and fewer club championship games were staged, on what has been a less exhaustive route to an inter-county schedule that will also allow more breathing space, with Tipp's four games spanning six weekends instead of four last year.

The disappointment of last year's early exit from the championship was tempered by the All-Ireland success achieved by the U-21s.

The panel has also been boosted by several players from last year's U-21s including Mark Kehoe, Colin English, Ger Browne, Robert Byrne and Paddy Cadell. So far none of last year's U-21s could be said to have nailed down a place in the starting fifteen, although Jake Morris was on the senior panel last year.

Tipp had a big win over Cork (1-29 to 1-16) when the counties met in the league on March 10. However that result is likely to have little relevance once Sunday arrives.

Each county will be desperate to get their campaigns off on the right foot, and Cork's motivation will also include putting on the best possible show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a venue that has been beset by problems and controversy since the redeveloped stadium opened a couple of years ago.

Liam Sheedy isn't the only link to the 2010 success, with Eamon O'Shea back in an advisory role since the end of the league, while Eoin Kelly has also been drafted in to work with the freetakers.

Tipp will be also be relying on five players from that famous triumph nine years ago - Seamus Callanan, Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath, Patrick 'Bonner' Maher and Padraic Maher - to provide the necessary experience that they hope will help resurrect their fortunes.

Whether all, or some of those players have the resolve to go to the well again for yet another championship season remain to be seen.