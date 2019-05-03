Holycross War of Independence celebration proves a great success

A wonderful evening of celebration and commemoration took place in Holycross Community Centre last week when the War of Independence event attracted a great attendance.

Following on from the original event in The Source Theatre in Thurles which was packed to capacity and sold out within days, this latest event was a fundraiser for nearby Cabragh Wetlands and was a huge success.

Organised in the main by local lady Una Crowe, the celebration featured music, song, dance and drama from the War of Independence era with the Derrynaflan ceili band and the Cabragh Wetlands choir providing the bulk of the entertainment on the night.

However, the presence, on stage, of relatives of the first second and third Tipperary Brigade members who served during the era of conflict proved extra special as they were introduced to the attendance by historican and researcher, the brilliant Kevin O'Reilly, PRO of the Third Tipperary Brigade.

Kevin's knowledge of the era and of the people who made it, is abundant and he spoke with such reverence, respect and with an appreciation for what was endured by those people and their families during the War of Independence and afterwards.

The representatives were paraded off-stage and through the hall upon completion of this section of the evening and they received a standing ovation as they made their way back to their seats - a testimony to how highly regarded they are for the part they played in the struggle.

The evening concluded with rousing renditions of the Soldiers Song, Slievenamon and the National Anthem and as people departed St Michael's Community Centre on the night, there was real acknowledgement that something very special had just taken place.

It really was a fitting tribute to those who participated in the struggle 100 years ago - how appropriate that they are still remembered to this day.