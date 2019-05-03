Roscrea Rugby Football Club - a night to remember and presentation of Joe Dempsey player of the year award

Roscrea RFC are inviting all past and present players, both male and female, and their partners along with club supporters and sponsors to a night of music and craic cumulating in the presentation of the Joe Dempsey player of the year award.

As is well known, Joe was a great rugby club man and the Dempsey name is synonymous with Roscrea RFC. Joe himself liked nothing better than a great night out so come out to the club house on Saturday, May 11 , at 8pm and make it a night to remember. This is a casual night with no tickets or cover charge. DJ and free finger food.

Roscrea RFC would also like to congratulate Ray Moloney and all at Navan RFC on their promotion to division 1b of the AIL. This is a great achievement by Ray in his first season as head coach at the club. Ray should be a inspiration to all our underage players as he himself was a product of our youth system and played the whole way up lining out for the firsts for a number of seasons.