Don’t miss Cashel’s Rock ‘n’ Reunion on June 8

Saturday, June 8, at Cashel Rugby Club from 8pm is an important date in the calendar for anyone born in Cashel and surrounding areas, circa 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s.

Rock around the clock with songs we can all remember. The Rock ’n’ Reunion is a unique opportunity for Cashel people to get together and recall memories, stories and characters from more innocent times.

Cashel people have their own sense of identity, humour and place in the world. Whether living in the town or you’ve moved abroad, Cashel runs through us like a stick of rock.

Speaking of rocks, there is much more to us than the Rock of Cashel. Our community spirit is alive and well and is evident to the naked eye. Our town is beautifully decked with fauna and flora which is well maintained by our Tidy Town committee. A greeting from across the street is as commonplace now, as it was in the 50’s.

But, how often do we meet an old friend that we haven’t seen in years? Having the time to catch up and remember times past is not always easy. Life has become so hectic, that, especially for those living abroad, time to reminisce encroaches on the time with family.

Unfortunately, through these busy times, reunions are usually kept for a hatch, match or dispatch.

But, Cashel is about to change all that. For one night only, we are about to step off the treadmill of everyday life to reunite with old friends and neighbours. Time to relive the days of playing in the streets, indoor football, Alice Ryan’s and Joe Noonan’s club. Shared experiences, secure in the knowledge that no matter what part of the town you were in, you were home. The experiences that we have gone through in our hometown have laid the foundations for the people we have become today.

This unique event has the hallmark of what community is all about. People keeping memories alive and stories to pass onto future generations.

Rock ’n’ Reunion will be a night to remember. It is with great thanks to the generosity of the small businesses in our town that we can make this nostalgic trip down memory lane a reality. Due to the kindness of those involved we can afford to roll out the early discount applied to the tickets until June 8.

Mazolla’s takeaway on Friar Street has kindly offered to sponsor the food on the night. John peters has volunteered his services as DJ. Nicky McGrath has dedicated his time and talent for the fabulous posters.

A raffle to be held on the night has been sponsored by: John Morrissey Art; Cashel Rocks Old Irish Siopa; Willow Gifts and Accessories; Premier Sports; Millinery Vibes, millinery and hat making by Carrie and John; Bowes & Co Café; Claire Buckley (New York); Tim Buckley (Lanzarote).

Tickets are on sale priced at €15 from O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy and Diva’s Hair Salon, both on Main Street, and Am School and Office Supplies, Friar Street. All profits from door and raffle sales will go to Dr Diarmuid O’Hurley Pipe Band and St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band.