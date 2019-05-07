SPORT
Tipperary team to play Clare in Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship announced
The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Final at LIT Gaelic Grounds this Wednesday (May 8) at 7pm has been announced by manager Matt O'Doherty.
There is just one change in the starting personnel from round 3 as Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan) makes his first appearance of the campaign having recovered from injury to take his place among the forwards.
The team lines out as follows:
1. James Griffin - Upperchurch-Drombane
2. Christy McDonagh - Cahir
3. Tadhg Condon - Clonmel Commercials
4. Emmet Butler - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
5. James Armstrong - Thurles Sarsfields
6. Donagh Hickey - Arravale Rovers
7. Conor Shanahan - Inane Rovers
8. Paddy Creedon (Vice-Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
9. Tom Tobin - Rosegreen
10. Luke Seacy - Inane Rovers
11. Rory Collins - Moyle Rovers
12. Ben Comerford - Grangemockler-Ballyneale
13. Eoin McCarthy - Clonmel Commercials
14. Kyle Shelly (Capt.) - Moycarkey-Borris
15. Jamie Holloway – Carrick Swan
16. Cian O'Mahony - Ardfinnan
17. Liam King - Ballinahinch
18. Darragh McCahey - Loughmore-Castleiney
19. Liam McCormack – Durlas Óg
20. Conor Cadell - JK Brackens
21. Jack Lillis – Drom & Inch
22. Jimmy Mullen – Drom & Inch
23. James Corcoran – JK Brackens
24. Mark O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
