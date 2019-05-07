Tipperary team to play Clare in Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship announced

The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Final at LIT Gaelic Grounds this Wednesday (May 8) at 7pm has been announced by manager Matt O'Doherty.

There is just one change in the starting personnel from round 3 as Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan) makes his first appearance of the campaign having recovered from injury to take his place among the forwards.

The team lines out as follows:

1. James Griffin - Upperchurch-Drombane

2. Christy McDonagh - Cahir

3. Tadhg Condon - Clonmel Commercials

4. Emmet Butler - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

5. James Armstrong - Thurles Sarsfields

6. Donagh Hickey - Arravale Rovers

7. Conor Shanahan - Inane Rovers

8. Paddy Creedon (Vice-Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

9. Tom Tobin - Rosegreen

10. Luke Seacy - Inane Rovers

11. Rory Collins - Moyle Rovers

12. Ben Comerford - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

13. Eoin McCarthy - Clonmel Commercials

14. Kyle Shelly (Capt.) - Moycarkey-Borris

15. Jamie Holloway – Carrick Swan

16. Cian O'Mahony - Ardfinnan

17. Liam King - Ballinahinch

18. Darragh McCahey - Loughmore-Castleiney

19. Liam McCormack – Durlas Óg

20. Conor Cadell - JK Brackens

21. Jack Lillis – Drom & Inch

22. Jimmy Mullen – Drom & Inch

23. James Corcoran – JK Brackens

24. Mark O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials