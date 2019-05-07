Seventy candidates confirmed for 40 Tipperary County Council seats

Seventy Tipperary candidates are on the ticket for the local elections on May 24 with forty County Council seats up for grabs - voting takes place between 7:00am and 10:00pm on the day and the European elections and divorce legislation ballot will also be taken in the many polling booths throughout the county. The turnout is expected in the region of about 70% in Tipperary.

The cut off point for nominations for the eight local election areas was 12 noon on Saturday last and council official Ger Walsh was on hand to accept any last minutes entries of which there were a few.



The Cashel Tipperary LEA has the largest number in the field with 12 candidates battling it out for 7 seats. There are 11 candidates on the ticket for the 5 seats in the Thurles ward, and 11 also on the ticket for the 5 seat Nenagh area.



Clonmel has 9 candidates for the 6 seats in the district, while in Carrick-on-Suir there are 11 candidates for the five seats.

The Cahir area will have 8 candidates for the 4 seats, similar to the Roscrea/ Templemore ward while in the Newport area where there are also 4 seats up for grabs, there are 7 candidates.



Of the forty current members of the council, four have indicated that they will not be seeking re-election. And, should the usual percentage change of 20% materialise, it will mean that at least four other councillors will lose their seats to make way for the eight new councillors. There will be least four new councillors, but some commentators are predicting that there might be as many as 10, meaning a possible 25% change in membership.



Fine Gael's candidate in the Roscrea Templemore ward, Noel Coonan, is the only former TD on the ticket while a number of already declared general election candidates are also included for the local elections.

The votes will be tallied at the count centre in the Presentation Secondary School Sports Hall on Saturday morning, May 25.