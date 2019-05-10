Vintage Rally success for South Tipperary Hospice

The Tipp Vintage Rally has raised €13,000 for South Tipperary Hospice from their annual Tipperary Vintage & Custom Rally held on the Easter weekend.

Great crowds turned out for the 11th annual popular Tipp Vintage Rally Easter weekend.

The events began on Saturday with 117 bikers taking part in the annual Trip Thru Tipp. This year saw the official launch of the very unique Monkey bikes, that was first sold in 1961 and still enjoy high sales today.

For the great event on Easter Sunday the sun shone brightly on the plethora of stands and vintage vehicles on display at the Supermacs Plaza, Tipperary town. Large crowds, particularly families turned out to enjoy a brilliant event for a great cause.

Cars, trucks, tractors, stationary engines and stalls displaying arts & crafts filled the plaza and with such a fantastic turnout of vehicles on display and attractions, the spectacle spilled over into a second field.

The popular dog show drew many pooches from Tipperary town and the surrounding area and there was plenty of entertainment for the kids.

“With the best weather we've had in 11 years, the crowds turned out in great numbers to support our event for the South Tipperary Hospice Movement,” said founder and main organiser Jack Leonard. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to all those near and far, who travelled to our event to make the weekend so special yet again and we would like to take this opportunity to thank local businesses and individuals for their continuing support to date. We are extremely grateful to all our supporters, organisers and our crew of volunteers for the Tipperary Vintage Rally.”

The Tipperary Vintage & Custom Rally is a car and tractor rally and a fun family day out catering for young and old alike. In the past 4 years, the introduction of a new section of Modified cars has been a very successful and welcome addition to the Rally.

Steven Thornton, also a founder and main organizer added, “We would like to thank all the sponsors for their kind donations. We are a non-profit making organization donating all monies after expenses to charity organizations, South Tipperary Hospice being the main beneficiary.”

Since they started 11-years ago, the Tipperary Vintage & Custom Rally has raised hundreds of thousands of euro for charity. In 2018, the Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District Council presented the crew with a Civic reception for their fundraising, voluntary work and wonderful contribution to the community.