Cheque presentation of €22,807 for Daffodil Day in Cashel

Cashel’s Daffodil Day committee would like to thank all the volunteers who worked tirelessly both on Daffodil Day and the weeks leading up to the day, writes organiser Margaret Hennessy.

“This year we were able to raise a total of €22,807.20.

“This day would not have been possible without your help. This year, we remember fondly Mary McInerney who was a long standing supporter of Daffodil Day.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated fresh Daffodils on Thursday before Daffodil day and all the local businesses who supported us and allowed us to use their premises. It shows our wonderful sense of community spirit throughout Cashel and the surrounding areas.

"I would like to thank Aileen Mc Inerney for displaying the hamper in her shop window again this year. I got a very welcoming reception in all the surrounding schools and surrounding parishes. I want to say a big thank you again this year to all the TY students as well for their continued efforts year after year. People complimented me on how helpful they were. Thanks to the Tidy Towns Committee for manning the streets on the day.

A huge thank you to Ned and Margaret O'Toole for hosting a coffee morning in their home and were successful in raising €2,200. I would like to thank Nicola McMahon who was a great help throughout the campaign and was also available on the phone to answer any queries in the lead up to the campaign.

“Special thanks to Paddy O’Leary who has gathered and counted all the money every year since the beginning of my involvement with this campaign. I would also like to thank my own family who helped me along the way, doing odd jobs and some admin work,” said Mrs Hennessy.