Tipperary councillor raises concerns over further road works

A Nenagh councillor has raised concerns over ongoing roadworks in the centre of the town.

While he would be supportive of disruption for the greater good if the end justifies the means, Cllr Seamus Morris has said that the seemingly unscheduled works at Dublin Road / MacDonagh Street “have tested my tolerance”.

He has now called on Tipperary County Council to give him a full schedule or works for the rest of the town so that he can answer the “justifiably angry people / business owners who have been put to through the mill over the last three years”.

Cllr Morris said that he had believed the works - other than road restoration - had finished.

Meanwhile, he has been told by the National Transport Authority that was in the process of finalising a bus shelter programme for 2019 and his request for bus shelters in the centre of Nenagh will be taken into account as part of that process.