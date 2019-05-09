Stole clothes and bedding from Thurles shop

A Killenaule woman who stole clothes and bedding from a shop in Thurles, was bound to the peace for nine months at Thurles district court.

Sgt Tommy Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Garda Kevin Russell received a call on July 8, 2018, concerning €148 of clothes and bedding that had been taken from the Dunnes Stores in the Slievenamon Road, Thurles. Security staff had been monitoring the store and the movements of Ann Marie Lyons, with an address of 14 Highfield, Killenaule.

Ms Lyons had placed the items in a bag, and paid for some of the items, but left without paying for other items in the bag. The property was recovered in a saleable condition.

Ms Lyons pleaded guilty. She has eight previous convictions, including for theft, and speeding.

Judge MacGrath ordered that Ms Lyons enter into a 9-month peace bond, on her own bond of €250. “I am giving you an opportunity now not to re-offend within that period,” said the judge.