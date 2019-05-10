State-of-the-art water supply scheme will bring big benefits to County Tipperary

Construction work is progressing well on the new €16.6m water treatment plant for Thurles, County Tipperary, and surrounding areas.

The new plant will ensure a safe, clean and reliable supply of water for the people and businesses of Thurles by providing state-of-the-art water treatment facilities. This will benefit the town and its surrounding areas by ensuring that the water supply infrastructure is in place to facilitate population growth and economic development.

The new treatment plant and network will replace 10 existing water treatment plants in the area. Due to their age and poor condition, these plants are vulnerable to water quality issues and are no longer fit for purpose.

Irish Water’s infrastructure lead Lisa Cogan commented: “Developing a modern, fit-for-purpose water treatment and supply network is a top priority for Irish Water, enabling us to provide clean, safe drinking water for all our customers that is fully compliant with all drinking water parameters.

“Construction got underway towards the end of last year and we are very pleased with the progress to date. We expect the plant to be up and running by 2021. On completion this new plant will be capable of producing 8.6 million litres of treated water every day.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as we work to carry out this essential project with as little disruption as possible.”

The construction work includes a new water treatment plant at Killeenyarda, Holycross; the installation of mechanical works at the new raw water intake and pumping station located on the River Clodiagh at Rathkeenan; and new water mains to connect the intake pumping station to the treatment plant.

The project will also enable us to realise the benefits of the previous investment in the network and reservoir in the Thurles Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Glan Agua Limited is delivering this project on behalf of Irish Water.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in our Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.