Fianna Fail Leader cannot understand why more industries are now locating in Tipperary

Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin has said that he cannot understand why Tipperary has not benefited more from the location of industries, since the advent of motorways across the country.

On a visit today to the constituency office of Deputy Jackie Cahill in Nenagh, ahead of the local and European elections, Deputy Martin said that the proximity of Tipperary to major urban centres such as Dublin and Cork, and on direct motorway links between Dublin and Cork, and Dublin and Limerick, should have resulted in greater impact in terms of jobs and industries.

"I cannot understand it. This is what the motorway network was supposed to be for and Tipperary is a great location and was sure to benefit. But, clearly it hasn't and we have to ask ourselves why this is," he said as part of a wide ranging interview which also touched on the party's ambition for the local elections and the prospects of a General Election in the not too distant future. The party has eighteen candidates in the local elections across the eight districts and is hoping to build on the eleven seats it currently holds on Tipperary County Council.

