August planning launch for new 60-bed St Patrick’s hospital unit in Cashel

Cllr Tom Wood has received confirmation that planning for a new unit for St Patrick’s hospital in Cashel will be in the pipeline by this August.

Cllr Wood said he was anxious to get a final update on progress concerning the new unit for Saint Patrick’s Hospital at a meeting of the regional health forum on May 2, as this was his last such meeting before he retires from politics.

“With the unit and the retention of the rehabilitation unit and Saint Clare’s, the number of beds will be approximately 90. I am pleased to note that it could be going to planning in August. It has to be in place by the end of 2021 to meet with HIQA regulations and standards,” said Cllr Wood.

Cllr Wood inquired: “What progress has been made to date regarding the new 90-bed facility to replace Saint Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel and when can we expect a planning application to be lodged?”

St Patrick's Hospital, Cashel, provides residential, rehabilitation and respite care to older adults in the south Tipperary area. The national capital plan includes the replacement of St Patrick’s Hospital.

The new build planned for St Patrick’s in Cashel is a 60-bed unit which will include replacing the current St Anne’s and St Bernadette’s ward and St Benedict’s ward. In addition, the existing rehabilitation unit and St Clare‘s ward will continue to provide services.

Ms Kate Killeen White, chief officer, south east community healthcare, stated: “HSE estates have advised of the following update in relation to the development.

“The design team has been appointed. A pre-planning meeting with Tipperary County Council was arranged. Members of the HSE and the design team have visited a number of sites as part of the process of agreeing the overall layout and design of the premises.

Meetings between the design team and HSE management are ongoing. Subject to no unforeseen issues arising, HSE estates have advised that it is planned to submit for planning permission by August 2019.”

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star and Nationalist newspapers