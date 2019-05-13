Man arrested in Clonmel for possessing cannabis and tablets

A man aged in his early 30s was arrested by gardai in connection with possessing a quantity of cannabis and illegal tablets at a property in Clonmel over the weekend.

Gardai seized the drugs and arrested the man in relation to possessing drugs for the purpose of selling or supplying them to others following the search of a premises in Clonmel on Saturday.

Gardai in Clonmel also made five seizures of smaller quantities of cannabis and tablets in searches in the town last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.