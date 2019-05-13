Tipperary nursing home acquired by Brindley Healthcare

Irish nursing home group Brindley Healthcare has acquired the 81-bed Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport.

This is Brindley’s first deal in Munster. The group now operates 10 nursing homes with a combined capacity of almost 600 beds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Tipperary and Laois.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

This is Brindley Healthcare’s second deal in two weeks, with the group previously announcing the acquisition of the 79-bed Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home in Kildare.

Earlier this year, former Tanaiste and Minister for Health, Mary Harney, was also appointed to the company’s board.

Millbrae Lodge is a purpose-built nursing home, located 16kms from Limerick city and 22kms from Nenagh.

Originally opened in 1999, it is a two-storey property comprising 59 single bedrooms and 11 double bedrooms. All rooms have en suite facilities, and the nursing home also has a specific dementia residential care unit.

Welcoming the deal, Amanda Torrens, founder and CEO of Brindley Healthcare, said: “This is Brindley Healthcare’s first acquisition in Munster, and lays solid foundations for further investment in the region. Millbrae Lodge is a fantastic nursing home and has set the highest standards in terms of the quality of their care and rapport with both residents and their families. Our management team is proud to be given the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated staff in this superb facility and cannot wait to get started. This deal means Brindley Healthcare now runs ten nursing homes throughout Ireland, and we look forward to continuing to expand our national network with more quality acquisitions.”