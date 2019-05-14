Watch: Tipperary garda injured after he is thrown from fleeing vehicle

A Tipperary garda is recovering from his injuries after he was thrown from a jeep being driven by a suspected drink driver.

The incident happened at Birdhill last Friday, May 10, at around 7pm.

In the video, the jeep can be seen crashing into a signpost at the junction between Birdhill and Newport.

TIPPERARY Police officer injured as he tries to stop suspected drink-driver fleeing a traffic stop



As law & order continues its slow motion collapse in Ireland, our Minister of Justice & Equality is worried about "laddism" pic.twitter.com/gWFiNH68Bk — GWReturns (@GwReturns) May 14, 2019

When the pursuing Garda car arrives, the garda jumps out and goes to the passenger window to try prevent the driver from leaving the scene.

However, the jeep speeds off with the garda hanging from the window.

He is eventually thrown from the vehicle a couple of hundred yards down the road.

A Garda spokesperson said that the officer suffered a broken ankle, head injuries and numerous cuts and bruises. The garda, who is stationed in Nenagh, was treated in University Hospital but has since left hospital.

A man in his 50s was subsequently arrested and detained at Nenagh Garda station.