Fethard's East Gate Park to receive €25,000 Heritage funding via Tipperary County Council

Fethard is to receive a further €25,000 grant from The Heritage Council towards stabilising, renovating and presenting the newly exposed Town Wall featured at the East Gate Park, linking Burke Street to Barrack Street.

The welcome funding was made available to Tipperary Council as part of the Heritage Council's budget allocation directed towards achieving some of the objectives in their new Strategic Plan. These include engaging young people with heritage and inspiring the next generation of heritage custodians and working with communities through their programmes such as the Irish Walled Towns Network (IWTN).

Great news for Fethard and its ongoing establishment as a major tourist destination.