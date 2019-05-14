Tipp Mid-West radio present Michael English and friends in concert

Tipp Mid-West Radio is proud to present Michael English and friends in concert in Golden Community Centre on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

This fabulous night of entertainment will be headlined by Irish Country Music star, Michael English, pictured, and his band, featuring a stellar line-up of national talent. Guest appearances on the night will feature John Hogan, Shaun O’Dowd, P.J. Murrihy and John Glenn (of The Mainliners fame).

Compere on the night is Norman Morrissey of Tipp Mid-West Radio’s Breakfast Show.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

Tickets are €25, and are available from: Tipp Mid-West Radio (during office hours), Noel Fahy’s Footwear, Cashel, Danny Ryan’s Music, Tipperary Town, and from Nellie O’Connor, Golden.