Louise Morrissey, Des Willoughby for Brian Ború concert in aid of Cashel Day Care

Cashel Day Care will hold a fund raising concert with Louise Morrissey, Des Willoughby, local favourites MC Jimmy O’Farrell and singer Orla Hickey with the The Ryan Turner Band, on Monday, June 10, at 8pm.

This is sure to be a fantastic night of entertainment with tickets €25 each.

Tickets can also be purchased from Cashel Day Care Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. and Cashel Post Office. The concert venue is the Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel. Call 062 61122 for bookings.