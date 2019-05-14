Carrick-on-Suir district’s Daffodil Day campaign raised nearly €11,000 for Irish Cancer Society 

The Irish Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day collection in March raised €10,865 in Carrick-on-Suir and Piltown.

Proceeds from the fundraising campaign were €500 higher than last year's total in the district.

Members of Carrick-on-Suir's Daffodil Day Committee presented the €10,865 cheque to Cork based Irish Cancer Society Community fundraiser Nicola McMahon in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre in Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, May 2.

Nicola thanked the local Daffodil Day committee volunteers for their hard work in organising and managing the campaign on Friday, March 22 and all the people who generously donated to the cause.

She also thanked all Transition Year and 5th Year students from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School who helped out on the day.

Present at the cheque presentation ceremony were two of the founding members of the Carrick-on-Suir Daffodil Day Committee, Sr. Imaculata and Brendan Mulvaney along with long term committee members Hannah Delaney, Gladys Ronan and Margaret O’Shea from the Piltown team.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club kindly sponsors the daffodils for the local Daffodil Day collection every year.

