Crime
Tipperary gardaí urge car owners to be vigilant after Newport incident
Businesses are warned over counterfeit €50 notes
The gardaí in the Nenagh Division are urging car owners to be vigilant following Newport incident
The gardaí are urging car owners to be vigilant after a car was damaged at Doonane, Toor, Newport, on Tuesday of last week while the owner had gone for a walk in the local woods.
In other crime, gardaí suspect someone was trying to gain access to the vehicle to commit a theft.
A male was arrested in Yewston, Nenagh, on Wednesday night of last week for a suspected breach of public order.
Gardaí have warned people to be on the lookout after a counterfeit €50 was proffered at a business premises in Moneygall on Saturday last.
A male was arrested at the Tesco store in Nenagh on Friday night last on suspicion of theft a breach of public order.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on