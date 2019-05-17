Tipperary gardaí urge car owners to be vigilant after Newport incident

The gardaí are urging car owners to be vigilant after a car was damaged at Doonane, Toor, Newport, on Tuesday of last week while the owner had gone for a walk in the local woods.

In other crime, gardaí suspect someone was trying to gain access to the vehicle to commit a theft.

A male was arrested in Yewston, Nenagh, on Wednesday night of last week for a suspected breach of public order.

Gardaí have warned people to be on the lookout after a counterfeit €50 was proffered at a business premises in Moneygall on Saturday last.

A male was arrested at the Tesco store in Nenagh on Friday night last on suspicion of theft a breach of public order.