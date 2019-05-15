Hospitals serving Tipperary made over €5m in parking charges

Three hospitals serving Tipperary patients and visitors clocked up over €5m in parking charges last year, according to figures obtained by Sinn Féin.

The figures, which were released this Wednesday, were obtained through a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin's Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly.

The figures show that University Hospital Limerick earned €1,044,819 in charges, while Waterford University Hospital got €1,186,984.

However, top of the list was Cork University Hospital with a whopping €3,100,000.

In all, the total earned by the three hospitals comes to €5,331,803.