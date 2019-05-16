Tipperary Town out in strength to support Darkness Into Light

The Tipperary Town Darkness Into Light event took place during the early hours of Saturday, May 12 at 4am.

Hundreds of people turned out to take part in this emotional and poignant Pieta House fundraising event.

As participants arrived at the Sean Traecy/ Arravale Rovers GAA hall on Station Road, they were met by the happy tones of the Tipperary Gospel Choir who were in full voice before the birds started singing before Pride of Tipperary Megan Morrissey officially cut the ribbon to commence the 2019 run/walk.

“It was beautiful and emotional to see the sea of yellow T-shirts walk and run by me on the morning as I stood on the railway bridge taking pictures and video,” said 2019 Chairperson of DIT Tipp Town Denis Pollard. “The community spirit in Tipperary town is just amazing. I was overwhelmed by the generosity of local business and the people of Tipperary town who came out to support a great cause.”

The 2019 DIT Tippeary town was organised and run by many volunteers including: Brendan Crowe in Arravale Rovers, The Irish Red Cross in Tipperary town, An Garda Síochána, Kevin McGrath who organised the stewards, Marji Maxwell and the Tipperary Gospel choir, the ladies who served tea/coffee and all the people who stayed back after the walk to help clean up.

“We had another extremely succesfull Darkness Into Light Tipperary Town event and we would like to extend our gratuide to all the companies and groups who supported us in managing this event. The Tipperary Town Plaza, Amber Petrol Station Limerick Road, Applegreen Petrol Station Limerick Road, Bennetts Supervalu Kickham Place, Joe Whelans, Tipperary Vintage Rally Group and Arravale Rovers. Your assistance is greatly appreciated and vital to the success of the event. From all in Darkness Into Light Committee thanks to everyone for your support and kind words,” added Chairperson Denis Pollard.X