Great sadness at passing of Mary Cashen, Thurles

There was great sadness in the town of Thurles today following news of the death of Mary Cashen, (née Smyth),

Monadreen.

Mary passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband William (Bill), and will be sadly missed by her son Karl, daughters Deirdre, Frances and Miriam, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Mary's death is also mourned by her many friends at Thurles Golf Club where she was a stalwart of the Club and made an invaluable contribution to its activities and events.

Reposing will take place in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only - Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

May she rest in eternal peace.