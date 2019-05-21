Three men on Tipperary farmland are fined for no dog licences

Three men who were walking on farmland at Ballymackey, Nenagh, had no licences for dogs they were with, Nenagh Court was told.

The court heard that the gardaí were called to the area on January 15, 2019, after they were alerted to the men by local landowners.

The men said they were hunting.

Vincent Delaney of Bay 5 Spring Lane halting site, Cork, and his brother Patrick Delaney of 15 Hillview Drive, Commons Road, Onslow Gardens, Cork, and Arthur McCarthy, also of Bay 5 Spring Lane halting site, Cork, pleaded to having no dog licences for the dogs.

The court was told that Vincent Delaney, 22, had previous convictions, including robbery; Patrick Delaney, 34, had previous convictions, including trespass, and Arthur McCarthy, 21, had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Elizabeth McKeever told the court the dogs did not belong to the defendants and another family member had a licence.

She explained that the men had been visiting relatives in the Toomevara area.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Patrick Delaney €120. She fined Vincent Delaney €100, and fined Mr McCarthy €80.