Tipperary Gardai seize more than €500,000 in drugs and cash at Ballinure, Killenaule and Cashel

Gardaí in Killenaule, Co Tipperary are investigating the seizure of drugs and cash following an operation yesterday, Monday.

Gardaí were on patrol in Ballinure, Co Tipperary at approximately 3.45pm yesterday afternoon, Monday when they attempted to stop a van.

The van failed to stop and two packages were observed being thrown from the vehicle into a field. The van stopped a short distance away and Gardaí arrested two males (45 years & 22 years) in connection with this investigation.

The two packages were retrieved and contained Ecstasy tablets (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Following on from investigations a number of searches were conducted at residential premises in the Cashel and Killenaule areas and during the course of these searches, Cannabis Herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €400,000 and €21,000 in cash were recovered.

Both men are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Investigations are continuing.