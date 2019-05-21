Cashel beat Cahir 5-2 in Dick Wood cup final

The final of the Dick Wood Cup took place in Cashel last Tuesday, May 7, between Cashel and Cahir.

This is the eleventh year of the competition which is played between Rockwell, Cahir, Cashel and Killenaule in memory of the late Richard (Dick) Wood, a founder member of Cashel Town soccer club.

His sons Tom, Richard and Liam donated the cup to Cashel CS to be played for in his memory and so began this now prestigious south Tipperary competition.

This year’s final featured two very evenly matched sides, who both like to play an attractive brand of football.

However for the first 25 minutes or so defences were on top and there were no clear-cut chances, until the 28th minute when Cahir’s Reece Byron weaved past three Cashel players before firing low to the bottom right hand corner to give Cahir a 1-0 lead.

Back came Cashel and ten minutes later they equalised through Evan Hynes following good approach work by Ethan Gayson Molloy. This comeback was short lived, as three minutes later, Cahir regained their one goal advantage after Thomas Burke found himself a space and finished to the Cashel net.

The scoreline remained until early in the second half, when in a devastating five minute spell, Cashel scored three times through Evan Hynes, Callum Meagher and Liam McGrath.

Cahir rallied but never really recovered and with five minutes to go, Liam McGrath struck again to leave it 5-2 to Cashel. This proved to be the final scoreline which meant that Cashel have now achieved three wins in a row in the competition.

A presentation of medals was made by Liam Wood, representing the Wood family, afterwards to both teams and match officials Nicky Coughlan, Paddy Kane and Billy O’Donoghue.

The medals were kindly sponsored by Joe Aherne of the Rock House, Cashel.

The final presentation of the day was presented to Evan Hynes who was awarded the man of the match trophy, selected by the match officials.