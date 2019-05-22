Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 23, 2019

Late Aksana Afanaskova, Loughbrack, Kilcommon

The death has occurred of Aksana Afanaskova, Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary and late of Gomel, Belarus, May 21st 2019, (peacefully) at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat Hickey, daughter Shannon, father Boris, brother Oleg, mother-in-law Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.00 o’clock, funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations to Milford Care Centre and North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

House Private please.

Rest In Peace.

Late John Duffe, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare / Borrisokane

Time change Arrangements have changed.

The death has occurred of John Duffe, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Co. Kildare & late of Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, (formerly of the Defence Forces & Deputy Principal of St. Farnan's Post Primary School, Prosperous), May 21st 2019, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved husband of the late Maudie, deeply regretted by his loving son Joseph, daughter Valerie, son in law Michael, grandchildren Mia & Hannah, brother Vincent, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 3pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.

Rest In Peace

Late Bridget Spillane (née Delaney), St Gerards, Clongour, Thurles, / Templederry

The death has occurred of Bridget Spillane (née Delaney), St Gerards, Clongour, Thurles, and formerly Latteragh, Templederry. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret (Kearney, Thurles), Bernadette (Moynihan, Loughmore), Majella (Browne, Holycross) and Martina (Byrne, Carlow), sons Eamonn (Lincon, UK) and Gerard (Middleton), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Sean, Seamus and Sean, daughters-in-law Mary and Yvonne, sister Mary (Kenny), nephews, nieces, cousins, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 22nd May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 23rd at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May She Rest In Peace