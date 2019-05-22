Caravan of Love stage to host over 20 acts at Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival

The Caravan of Love travelling stage will be a new attraction at Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The mobile stage on which more than 20 music and other acts will perform, will move to different venues around Carrick-on-Suir during the festival.

The acts will include folk, trad, contemporary, classic and original music performers, spoken word recitations, healing arts and Tai Chi sessions.

There will be a hippie vibe to the stage inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The set design is by artist Sheila Wood with artwork by Athena Made and the stage is being curated by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan of The Wood of O music group.

The Stage will also feature an arts collaboration called Co-Creating New Music & Art involving more than 30 local visual artists, writers and songwriters. The project was initiated by Linda Fahy from the Tudor Artisan Hub and Margaret O’Brien from Writing Changes Lives.

It will comprise nine new performance and visual art pieces, each inspired by interviews by Claire O’Regan with Chip Monck and Stan Goldstein, organisers of the original Woodstock Music and Art festival in 1969. These will be performed by all the co-creators at the Caravan of Love Stage from 4pm-6pm on Saturday, June 1.

The Caravan of Love Stage will be at the Farmers' Market in Carrick Heritage Centre on Friday, May 31 from11am-2pm. It will be at the corner of William Street and New Street on Saturday June 1 from 11am-6pm; Main Street on Sunday, June 2 from 12pm-3pm and it will finish at Castle Street on Monday, June 3 from 12pm-3pm.

A full Caravan of Love stage schedule is available at the at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel: (051) 640921 or visit www.clancybrothersfestival.