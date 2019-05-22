Co. Tipperary mother receives suspended jail term for driving without insurance

A 41 year-old Cashel woman who drove a car to go get some groceries, has ended up with a four months suspended prison sentence, two-year driving ban and €500 fine because she wasn't insured to drive.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties along with a driving licence endorsement on mother-of-nine Bridget Reilly of 2 Waller's Lot, Cashel at Cashel District Court where she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance cover or a licence at Waller's Lot, Cashel on July 13, 2018.

Garda Felim Canty, who stopped Ms Reilly near her home on this date, said she failed to produce an insurance certificate and produced an expired provisional driving licence.

He outlined that Ms Reilly previously served a four year driving ban for driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Brendan Looby said his client's husband wasn't at home on this date and she took a chance and drove the car to go buy groceries.

Judge Finn imposed the penalties on Ms Reilly for the insurance offence and marked the driving licence offence to be proven and taken into account. He suspended the prison term for three years.