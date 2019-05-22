Tipperary students cook up a treat at Apprentice Chef final

Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, students Alina Urban and Kaylynn Broxon were two of the finalists competing for the title of Supreme Apprentice Chef at the South East final of the 2019 Apprentice Chef Schools Programme last week.

Sponsored by Flogas and Failte Ireland, the seventh annual event took place at Waterford Institute of Technology.

The theme of the Apprentice Chef project was ‘good mood food’, promoting the importance of healthy eating in overall personal, physical and mental well-being, as well as combating obesity and other health issues. Each finalist’s dish had to include ‘good mood foods’ based on seasonality, availability, locally produced and fresh unprocessed ingredients.

Alina impressed the judges with her dish of seared duck, crispy gnocchi, raspberry and red wine sauce. Kaylynn impressed with her chicken roulade, asparagus, chorizo and pea risotto dish.

Comeragh College’s Alina and Kaylynn along with the other finalists were presented with a chef’s uniform, certificate and specially monogrammed chopping board. Their schools will also receive a one-day cookery workshop from the Apprentice Chef culinary team.

This year, due to the level of interest from schools throughout Munster, it was divided into two events, with Ellie Sugrue from Mercy Mounthawk College Tralee winning the title of Supreme Apprentice Chef at the South West final and Sophia O’Leary from Midleton College Cork winning the title at the Waterford event.

Co-founders Mark Murphy of IT Tralee and Mark Doe of justcooking.ie are delighted with the response to date and plan to expand the programme even further over the next few years.

“Congratulations to Alina and Kaylynn on making the finals of the Apprentice Chef Schools Programme. Over 4,000 secondary school students have been involved in culinary mentoring workshops to date. It is part of a three-year strategy to target 60 schools in Munster and expanding to secondary schools in Connacht in 2020 and a possible national event in 2021 or 2022,” Mr Murphy said.

Mark Doe added: “The Apprentice Chef team is committed to running an educational programme that has viable learning outcomes for all who take part. The workshops and the mentoring process ensures that every student taking part benefits enormously from the experience.”