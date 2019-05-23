Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 23, 2019

Late Mary Brooks (née Daly), Roscrea

The death has occurred of Mary Brooks (née Daly), 6 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, formerly of Clonown, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. In her 96th year Mary died on May 21 peacefully with her family and in the wonderful care of the Dean Maxwell Home. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe, sister Bridie and grandson Jon. She will be sadly missed by her sons John, Tom and daughter Mary Daly. Her daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, son-in-law Jimmy. Her grandchildren Kara, Brian, Amy, Aoife, Leah, her great grandchildren Joe, Nicole, Sean, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Resposing in Tierneys Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

To God we belong, to him we return

Late Donie (Denis) Cullen, Bohernanave, Thurles

The death has occurred of Donie (Denis) Cullen, Bohernanave, Thurles and Dublin. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his daughters Maria, Emma and Niamh, son Ruaidhri, partner Theresa, ex wife Sally, Niamh's partner Karl, brother in law Martin, sister in law Colette, close friends Mary and Peter, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, May 24, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 25th May, at 10am followed by private cremation.

May He Rest In Peace.

Late Luke Dillon, Ileigh Road, Borrisoleigh / Thurles / Meath



The death has occurred of Luke Dillon, Ileigh Road, Borrisoleigh, Thurles and formerly Co. Meath. Predeceased by his wife Teresa (née Pender). Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Patsy, Seamus and Stephen, sisters Bridie and Agnes, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Pauline, Val, Breda and Bernadette, brother-in-law Phil, carer Breda Molloy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, May 24, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 25, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May He rest in Peace.

Late Michael Harnett, The Commons, Rosegreen and Kerry

The death has occurred of Michael Harnett, (M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S.), The Commons, Rosegreen, Cashel and formerly of Trieneragh, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry, May 22, 2019, peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael, Ivan, Mervyn and Mark, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Ava, Saoirse, Isabelle and Hugo, sisters Mary O’Mahoney and Sr. Winifred, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

May He Rest In Peace

Late John Charles (Charley) O'Connell, Sligo, Dublin and Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Charles (Charley) O’Connell, late of Toberpatrick, Skreen, Co. Sligo, Killavil, Ballymote Co. Sligo, Glasnevin, Dublin and recently Templemore, Co. Tipperary (ex Royal Liver Assurance) peacefully after a long illness on May 22, 2019 (at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise). Beloved husband of Una (nee MCCarrick, Coolaney, Co. Sligo) sons Cathal & Liam, daughters-in-law Marie and Anne, grandchildren Kate Grace Isabelle & Eoin, sisters Teresa, Bridget, Rita, brothers Jimmy, Fr. Matt SMA, Fr Willie, Christie & Pat, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at his residence in Killavil, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on Thursday, May 23, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Adamnan’s Church, Skreen on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skreen. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the SMA African Missions, in Cork, or the Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Paddy White, Cashel

The death has occurred of Paddy White, St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Gurtnakellis, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 22, 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Paddy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Marie, Noel, Jackie, Mark and Tony, partners Alex, Kerry and Jane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Dementia.

May He Rest In Peace