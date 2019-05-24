Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 24, 2019

Late Elizabeth Fletcher (née O'Rourke), Roscrea

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Fletcher (née O'Rourke), 58 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary, May 23, has died peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Margaret and sister Catherine "Kit". Deeply regretted by her sons Francis, Michael, Brian and Trevor, daughters Christine, Elizabeth, Mary, Martina and Yvonne, brothers Paddy, Peter, Francie, Christy, Bernie, Michael and Jim, sister Eva, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonakenny Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Late Kevin Foley, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Kevin Foley, Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, May 22, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Kevin rest in peace

Late Bridie Maher, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Bridie Maher, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, May 22, Bridie. Sadly missed by her brother Tonsie, nieces Sheila and Rosemarie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home tomorrow Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 3pm and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Rest In Peace

Late Thomas O'Brien, Templetuohy & Toomevara

The death has occurred of Thomas O’Brien, Lisdaleen, Templetuohy, Thurles and formerly Grawn, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, Children, Tony, Claire, Eileen, Ann, Sean and Joe, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Ray, Frankie and Martin, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home, Templemore, this Sunday from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, at 7pm, to arrive at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in Toomevara churchyard Cemetery afterwards.

Rest in Peace

Late Brendan O'Toole, Tipperary & Galway

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Toole, Ballyquinnlivan, Upper Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Killimor, Galway. Predeceased by his beloved parents Austin (Avie) and Emily (Baby). Deeply regretted by his loving children Niamh (Corcoran) and Hugo and their mother Sheila, his loving partner Barbara and her family, his brothers and sisters Sheila, Frances, Catherine, Noel, Austin, Willie, Joe, Michael, Martin and Gráinne, his sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, his kind neighbours and many great friends and colleagues.

Reposing at Bushy Park, Borrisokane (E45 FK20) this Friday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Kilbarron Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery.

May Brendan rest in peace

Late Joe Ryan, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Joe Ryan, Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, May 21. (Unexpectedly) Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Michael, Niall & Paul, brothers & sister, daughter-in-law Joanna & Eimear, grand-child Elizabeth, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Friday (May 24) from 5.00pm; removal at 6.15pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Saturday at 1.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

May he rest in peace.