Co. Tipperary man fined €200 for stealing vodka bottle from Cashel store

A €200 fine was levied on a 29 year-old Thurles man at Cashel District Court for stealing a €15.99 bottle of vodka from a Cashel supermarket.

Christopher McCarthy of 25 Oakfield Drive, Thurles received the fine after he pleaded guilty at the court's latest sitting to stealing the vodka from the Lidl store at Spafield, Cashel on November 21 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai received a report of a theft from this store at 4pm on the date in question. Several men were seen entering the shop and two bottles of vodka were taken. CCTV footage identified McCarthy as the person who stole one of the bottles.

The court heard that McCarthy had 33 previous convictions primarily for public order offences and one under the theft act.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was very forthcoming to gardai when they interviewed him about this incident. He indicated his plea of guilty at an early stage and paid compensation for the vodka he stole.