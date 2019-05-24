Tipperary schools awarded Green Flag for water conservation

Tipperary students were honoured for their efforts in promoting water conservation and awareness at the An Taisce Green-Schools regional awards in Kilkenny this week.

The six Tipperary schools were amongst 119 schools nationwide receiving a Green Flag under the Water theme, sponsored by Irish Water this year.

The Water theme looks at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this important resource in our schools and at home.

“Helping the next generation to understand the importance of conserving water is a key part of our role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supply, so we are delighted to be partnering with An Taisce's Green-Schools Water Theme for the sixth year running," said Irish Water head of customer operations Yvonne Harris.

“We were very impressed by the creative and innovative ways that all of the schools came up with to save water and to promote awareness both in their classrooms and in their communities.”

The schools receiving Green Flags under the Water theme were Borrisokane Community College, Carrig National School, Silvermines National School, St. Mary's National School, Gaelscoil Charraig-na-Siúire and St. Anne's Secondary School.

Borrisokane Community College students with their Green Flag

This is the seventh year of the partnership between Irish Water and Green-Schools to promote water conservation. Over 1,000 schools across the country have attended interactive Water Workshops and Walk for Water Events since 2013.