Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 25, 2019

Late Mary Cully, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Mary Cully, Boherveendrum, Tipperary Town, May 23, in the excellent care of the matron & staff of St Clare’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. - Mary - Deeply regretted by her loving family; sister Patty, brothers Jim, Stephen & Tom, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Saturday (May.25) from 6.00 pm, Removal at 7.30 pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass Sunday at 11.00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

May she rest in peace

Late Jane Holden, Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Jane Holden Jones late of Deer Park, Clonea Power, Carrick on Suir and Red Acers, Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, died May 22, Jane, deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran Jones, her children Sinead and Alex. Daughter of Mary Alice and the late Todd. Her brothers Pat, Maurice, Jim and Tommy, her sisters Helen, Anne, Margaret and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Saturday from 3pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Heart and Lung Foundation in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Rest in peace

Late Michéal O'Mahoney, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Michéal O'Mahoney, Albert Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Michéal passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Paulette, daughter Mary, sons Mitch, Eoin, Tommy, Kieran, Paul, Seán & Luke, sister Nora (Kirwan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Marlfield Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Late Angela Walshe, Fethard

The death has occurred of Angela Walshe, Curraghtarsna, Fethard, May 24. Angela, predeceased by her loving father Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Josephine, sister Rose, brother John, partner Paul Mullins, son Lee and partner Donna, grandchildren Dean, Jack and Blake, close family, friends and relations.

Reposing this Sunday 26th at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in Church of St. Joseph the Worker, Moyglass at 11.30am, followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

May she rest in peace