LOCAL ELECTIONS
Michael Murphy leading in Clonmel after 21 boxes tallied
Ballot box
Fine Gael's Michael Murphy is leading the charge in the Clonmel area after 21 boxes tallied showed him to be taking 23.3% of the vote.
He is followed by Siobhan Ambrose, Fianna Fail on 21% and Pat English, WUAG on 18%.
Those three are well ahead with the closed in fourth being Garret Ahearn with 8.9%.
Tipperary Chamber Chief Executive David Shanahan is polling poorly with 1.7%.
