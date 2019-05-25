Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro well ahead in Carrick-on-Suir

With 18 boxes tallied in Carrick-on-Suir, most from the rural areas, Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro is well ahead with 27.3% of the vote. Closest to her is Mark Fitzgerald, Fine Gael, on 15.4% and then Independent Kevin O'Meara 11.2%.

Fine Gael's Louise McLoughlin is on 9.5%, Sinn Fein's David Dunne on 9%, Michael Cleere WUAG on 8% and Fianna Fail's Kieran Bourke on 7%.

Sitting Councillors David Dunne and Kieran Bourke will expect to pick up votes in the Carrick-on-Suir town boxes.