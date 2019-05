Fianna Fail's Michael Smith has over one third of the vote in Roscrea/Templemore after 8 boxes tallies showed him on 38.6%.

He is followed by Shane Lee, Lowry Party, on 26.4% and then a gap to Fine Gael's Noel Coonan on 12.6%.

Eddie Moran, Lowry Party, is on 7.4% and Tommy Murphy, Independent, is on 5.7%.