Tight battle developing in Nenagh

With 74% of the boxes tallied in Nenagh only a handful of votes separate four candidates. In the lead is Independent Joe Hannigan on 22.2% followed by Michael O'Meara Lowry team on 14.9%. Then comes four candidates grouped together, Gerard Darcy on 10.5%, Louise Morgan Walsh Labour on 10.3%, Hugie McGrath Independent on 10.2% and Seamus Morris Independent on 10.1%. Just 26 votes separate Darcy and Morris. Next is Damian Hough, Fianna Fail on 8.6%.