Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 26, 2019

Late Danny Harvey, Newport

The death has occurred of Danny Harvey, 39 Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ard Mhuire, Newport, Co. Tipperary, May 25, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his daughter Linda and son Michael, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Delany Minihan Funeral Home on Sunday, May 26, from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

Rest in peace

Late Helen Lonergan, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Helen Lonergan, Morton Place and formerly Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Helen passed away on Saturday at the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Beloved sister of Dick and Anthony, she will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister-in-law Catherine, niece Celine, nephews Tom, Peter & John, extended family, her special friend Nancy and her many other friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Lisronagh Cemetery.

Rest in peace

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Late Dermot Matthew Moloney, Two-mile-Borris

The death has occurred of Dermot Matthew Moloney, Two-mile-Borris, Thurles. Formerly of Daleview Road, Swords, Co Dublin. Died peacefully in Acorn Lodge, Cashel, surrounded by his loving family, his beloved wife Maureen, loving daughters Caoimhe and Eileen, son in law Pierce, grandsons Cillian and Conor, only sister Nancy Heagney, brother-in-law Liam, and a large circle of family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday. Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Monday, in St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris, followed by burial in Bohernabreena cemetery, Dublin. House private on Monday morning please.

Rest in peace.

Late Mary Quillinan, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Mary Quillinan, 6 Dawson Villas, Tipperary Town and late of Raheen, Tipperary, May 25, (peacefully), in the excellent care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home; deeply regretted by her brother Con Aherne, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews Dan, Tadhg and Séamus, niece Deirdre, nieces-in-law Sharon and Eileen, nephew-in-law Mark, her extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary (E34 WD92) Sunday (May 25) from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Monday at 10.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Rest in peace