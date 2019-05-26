Election of four Cahir candidates completed after election of Cllr.Michael Anglim

Sitting councillor Michael Anglim  has been elected to Tipperary  Council taking the fourth seat in the Cahir area.

He joins Andy Moloney,Márín McGrath,Marie Murphy  as members of  Tipperary County Council.

Three sitting councillors were returned with councillor Martin Lonergan losing out to Máirín McGrath who was the last to enter the race when it was announced that  Cllr.Lonergan had parted ways with her father Deputy Mattie McGrath after a six year political partnership.

The outcome was a huge blow for Martin Lonergan who topped the poll in the last local elections as part of the Team Mattie group and he became the first mayor of the newly formed Clonmel/Cahir municipal authority.